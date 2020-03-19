Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Has "Crabs" in Fun Family Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 9:52 AM
Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable family photo.
The sweet snapshot showed John Legend posing with their two kids Luna (3) and Miles (1). The little lady wore a blue and white swimsuit while the father-son duo sported blue trunks with a crab print on them.
"I have crabs," Teigen jokingly captioned the post.
Many of her followers laughed off the caption.
"Best crabs to have," Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis wrote in the comments section.
"Crabtacular," added celebrity chef Roblé Ali.
Others, however, were more focused on Legend's abs.
"Omg Yas JOHN!!!!" celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha wrote in the comments section.
"John's a babe," comedian Lee Newton also added about People's 2019 "Sexiest Man Alive."
This wasn't the only precious pic Teigen shared to the social network. The cookbook author also posted a photo of herself cuddling on the couch with her kiddos.
In addition, she posted a video of the family of four getting a call from Ellen DeGeneres. In fact, the TV host has been calling several of her celebrity pals—including Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Adam Levine—while social distancing.
"Ellen does not know how to do nothing and it's still pretty early in the isolation game @TheEllenShow," Teigen tweeted.
View this post on Instagram
Sounds like things are good over at @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen’s house.
A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on
Legend also recently hosted an at-home concert, in which he performed tunes like his hit "Stay With You" and Stevie Wonder's "Love's In Need of Love Today."
"Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring," he wrote in part of the post. "I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits."
View this post on Instagram
Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth - you want next? Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn globalcitizen.org/coronavirus #TogetherAtHome
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on
Want to see even more photos of the famous family? Check out the gallery above.
