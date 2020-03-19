Kristen Bell's Kids Make a Donation From Their Piggy Banks for a Great Cause

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kristen Bell's kids are joining in to help.

On Wednesday, the actress took to social media to explain her donation amount to No Kid Hungry, which has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need while schools are closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Bell gifted $150,007.96 to the organization, which included a sweet contribution from her and husband Dax Shepard's two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5.

"NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys [sic] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together," the Frozen 2 star explained on her Instagram account. "(The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier [sic] piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents)."