Queen Elizabeth II and Her Dog Head to Windsor Amid Social Distancing

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Her Majesty was photographed sitting in her car with her adorable dog. The Queen appeared to be wearing a blue sweater, pearl earrings and a bright shade of lipstick for the journey.

The Royal Household announced earlier this week that the 93-year-old monarch would be making the trip.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned," a statement on the website read. "It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

While the Royal Household didn't give a specific reason for the shift in schedule, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship reported it was to "assist with social distancing." He also reported that her husband Prince Philip traveled by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to match her schedule and join her for the Easter holiday.