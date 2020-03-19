Queen Elizabeth II and Her Dog Head to Windsor Amid Social Distancing

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Her Majesty was photographed sitting in her car with her adorable dog. The Queen appeared to be wearing a blue sweater, pearl earrings and a bright shade of lipstick for the journey.

The Royal Household announced earlier this week that the 93-year-old monarch would be making the trip.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned," a statement on the website read. "It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period."

While the Royal Household didn't give a specific reason for the shift in schedule, ITV News royal editor Chris Ship reported it was to "assist with social distancing." He also reported that her husband Prince Philip traveled by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to match her schedule and join her for the Easter holiday.

In fact, The Royal Household revealed there were a "number of changes being made" to The Queen's schedule as a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons." Although, the Household noted that her meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Bishop of Hereford would "go ahead as planned."

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed," part of the announcement read. "The annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead. Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates."

It also stated that further announcements regarding Trooping the Colour and the 75th anniversary of VE Day "will be made in due course, in consultation with the government." The State Visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan to the U.K. was also postponed.

Earlier this week, Prince William offered words of encouragement amid the coronavirus pandemic and spoke about the National Emergencies Trust.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered words of support, as well.

To read other ways the coronavirus has impacted the royals' schedule, click here.

