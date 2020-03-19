Cheer's Monica Aldama Shares Heartfelt Post About the Early End to Navarro's Season

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 6:36 AM
We could all use a little "mat talk" from Cheer's Jerry Harris.
On Wednesday, Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama took to Instagram to reflect on the early end to her team's season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
"I am heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing," she wrote via the social network. "We are in unprecedented times and everyone needs to take precautions for the safety of one another. Because of this pandemic, the Navarro Cheer team's season has come to an end. Sunday evening Varsity made a decision to cancel the NCA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, FL. This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times."
She then explained her heart is "breaking for the lost memories and the lost time" with her "beautiful team."
"I was not ready to say goodbye so quickly," she continued. "I was not mentally prepared for the team to turn in uniforms, pack their things and leave town. I want to thank the kids for pouring everything they had into this entire yea—for the late nights-the games-the community service-the holidays given up. They are fighters and have always given me 100%. Their routine was so beautiful and their work ethic was bar none."
Aldama also wrote about the feeling of not having control over the situation.
"I have always been able to control the narrative and resort to plan B or C or even Z," she concluded. "For the first time in my life I had no control and my life has been a roller coaster over the past week. What I do know is that we will be back better than ever!!! 'God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.'"
Aldama wasn't the only one from the Netflix series to reflect on the season's end. Morgan Simianer did, as well.
"Navarro College Cheer, you are my everything," she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. "My heart hurts that I won't cheer again. I'm so thankful for the bonds that I've created and the memories that I'll carry with me forever. Thank you for shaping me into the person I am today. Thank you for providing a family for me and showing me all that this life has to offer. I'm going to miss everything about this. The program. The people. Everything. FIOFMU."
La'Darius Marshall did, too.
"FIOFMU, this is where we write the end of the journey for us all," he wrote in a post earlier this week. "Pens fall down as we put a period to the end of our story together. I love these people with all of my heart. I am so thankful for everything we went through together. Bestfriends/mom/family and whatever else that come from such a great season. This Dawg is very happy and blessed to have spent one last good one in Corsicana. @jerry.h.arris @monicaaldama @morgannlyn thank you all for all the laughs and great times together, I'll cherish them forever."
