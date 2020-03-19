Watch Jimmy Fallon's Kids Adorably Crash His At-Home Edition of The Tonight Show

It's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—and family!

The 45-year-old host dropped another at-home edition of his late-night program on Wednesday, and his loved ones made several adorable cameos. For instance, his daughter Winnie (6) filled in for The Roots and served as the musician. She also did some of the graphics. Similarly, his wife, Nancy Juvonen, took over for the camera crew and did the filming. His daughter, Frances (5), also crashed the monologue to give Fallon a few sweet snuggles.

Still, many of the show's familiar elements were there. For instance, Fallon told a few jokes. Although, his girls proved to be a tough audience.

"Did you like it?" he asked his youngest after telling a joke.

"No," she replied.

He also had a celebrity guest—Lin-Manuel Miranda. They talked about Miranda's new projects and how he's keeping his kids occupied amid school closures. They also promoted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to help raise money for its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which assists those in the Broadway community who are facing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Miranda gave a special performance of "Dear Theodosia" from his hit musical Hamilton.