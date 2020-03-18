Ellen DeGeneres Is All of Us Right Now as She Calls Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to Chat

Just another day in the life...

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be feeling a little bored to say the least. So what better way to keep yourself entertained than calling up your best celeb buds?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host shared a video on social media of herself giving Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel a call.

"Justin, yep. What you doing?" asked Ellen.

"Nothing," the Cry Me A River singer answered.

"What's Jess doing?" Ellen asked. "Oh, hey! What are you doing?"

"Nothing," Jessica replied.

"Okay, call me in an hour," Justin replied, before hanging up on Ellen.

"Great catch-up with my friend @JustinTimberlake and his wife @JessicaBiel," the comedian and host captioned her Instagram video of the trio's riveting phone call.