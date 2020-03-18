Family Celebrates Their Grandma's 95th Birthday From a Safe Distance in Heartwarming Video

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 4:30 PM

Grandma, Instagram

@sabyrne5/Instagram

The rippling effects surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic aren't stopping this family from safely celebrating with their loved ones.

A family in New York celebrated their matriarch's 95th birthday but amid growing concerns over COVID-19, the family safely kept their distance while surprising the birthday girl. "We had to keep our distance but we couldn't not see our best girl on her birthday!!!," Sara Byrne wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her and the rest of the family singing happy birthday. "Happy 95th Gram we love you SO much!!!!"

The Byrne family (along with the family pups!) made it out to Grandma Byrne's front lawn and sang her happy birthday, holding up balloons and decorations, wearing party hats.

"Oh, I love it! Thank you!" you can hear Grandma Byrne tell her sons, daughters and grandchildren from her porch. "I'm sorry we all couldn't be together, but you are all together."

"If you're lucky enough to know Grandma Byrne, you're lucky enough!!," wrote one of her granddaughter's in an Instagram post, alongside a series of photos of Grandma Byrne. "Wishing this amazing lady a very happy 95th birthday today, love you Gram!"

Watch the heartwarming video on Instagram below!

