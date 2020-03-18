Peter Weber and Madi Prewett Would've Faced "Uphill Battle" if They Stayed Together After Bachelor

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has drawn to a close and this pilot is still flying solo.

As fans of the series already know, the finale of the dramatic season took place last week and truly came to an explosive end. Not only did Peter propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, he also dumped her. In other words, he "took away" what was supposed to be a magical first engagement.

Then, having ended one relationship, Peter was confronted with the decision of whether or not he should get back together with runner-up Madison Prewett. During the After the Final rose episode, he and Madison sat down to discuss their feelings, where Peter told Chris Harrison, "I think [we'll] take it one step at a time, one day at a time. That is the smartest way to go about this. I know that I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But the way I feel for you, that's never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into... Do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably."