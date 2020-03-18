Peter Weber and Madi Prewett Would've Faced "Uphill Battle" if They Stayed Together After Bachelor

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:50 PM
Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has drawn to a close and this pilot is still flying solo.
As fans of the series already know, the finale of the dramatic season took place last week and truly came to an explosive end. Not only did Peter propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, he also dumped her. In other words, he "took away" what was supposed to be a magical first engagement.
Then, having ended one relationship, Peter was confronted with the decision of whether or not he should get back together with runner-up Madison Prewett. During the After the Final rose episode, he and Madison sat down to discuss their feelings, where Peter told Chris Harrison, "I think [we'll] take it one step at a time, one day at a time. That is the smartest way to go about this. I know that I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But the way I feel for you, that's never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into... Do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably."
Of course, Peter's mom threw a wrench in these plans when she claimed he was going to "have to fail to succeed" in his love life, ultimately revealing her doubts in his relationship with Madi. "All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work. So we've been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes," she quipped.
ABC/John Fleenor
At the time, Peter insisted his love for the contestant was enough to make it work, but a few days later he announced: "Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further."
"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things," Madi added.
While neither Madi nor Peter offered any insight into their decision, a source tells E! News, "Everything would have been too much of an uphill battle."
"They still loved each other and wanted to take it day by day," the insider adds.
Nonetheless, the source says Madi's back to "spending time with family and close friends" in Auburn, while Peter does the same in California.
