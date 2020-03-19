Where Are All 16 Top Chef Winners Now?

Top Chef is back!

Bravo's beloved culinary competition finally returns for season 17 on Thursday, March 19 and not only is the show returning to Los Angeles, but it's also bringing back a bunch of familiar faces in the process.

For the first time since season eight, the show will be devoting itself to an all-stars format, with all 15 former contestants returning in the hopes of pulling off what they fell just short of in prior seasons. In the mix are Eric Adjepong (season 16), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Jennfier Carroll (seasons 6, 8 and 15), Stephanie Cmar (seasons 10 and 11), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Gregory Gourdet (season 12), Melissa King (season 12), Jamie Lynch (season 14), Brian Malarkey (season 3), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Joe Sasto (season 15), Angelo Sosa (seasons 7 and 8), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6) and Lee Anne Wong (seasons 1 and 15).

That's not all that's exciting about this latest season. For the first time in the franchise's history, it traveled to Europe for a season finale filmed in Italy. Not only that, but the winner took home $250,000, the largest cash prize in the show's history.