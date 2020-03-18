Prince George and Princess Charlotte Set to Be Homeschooled During Coronavirus

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are taking their classroom closer to their parents.

E! News can confirm Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids will be homeschooled as the Coronavirus forces schools to adjust their daily schedules.

"Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Thomas's London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March. From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system," a spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools shared. "This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

The statement continued, "In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (those who are ‘front line staff' in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26th March. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."