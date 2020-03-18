Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Dance Up a Storm in New TikTok Video

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 10:08 AM
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's reunion isn't over yet.
The Bachelorette stars showed off their dancing skills in a new TikTok video. The clip showed the season 15 celebs and their pals rocking out in their swimsuits to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." Brown wore a baby blue bikini in the footage while Cameron wore striped trunks.
The video, which was uploaded amid the global coronavirus pandemic, was shared by an account called @TheQuarantineCrew.
Brown also uploaded a video of herself attempting to make a slam dunk in the pool's basketball hoop. The clip featured R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly" from the Space Jam soundtrack.
The Alabama native was also spotted hanging out with Cameron in Palm Beach, Fla. earlier this week.
"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a female friend and driven to the beach," an eyewitness told E! News. "The three of them sat around on the grass chatting for a while and were then joined by the rest of the group including [Tyler's brother] Ryan. They all played volleyball for a while and, when finished, they all cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played around together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area across the grass [separately]. Hannah wrapped up in a towel and sat chatting with the girls while the guys played more volleyball. After that, Hannah, Tyler and the female friend got into the same car and all left together."
The eyewitness said Brown "perfectly" fit in with the crew.
TikTok/@thequarantinecrew
"Hannah and Tyler spent four hours on the beach together, as there was no obvious PDA—but [they] did appear to be affectionately engaged in each other's company," the source said. "There was a lot of looking into each other's eyes and grinning. The two seemed very relaxed around each other, having easygoing conversations with a lot of laughter and smiles. They played on the same volleyball team, working well as a team. They played volleyball with a bunch of male and female friends, including Tyler's brother, Ryan. The mood was happy and jovial, upbeat and energetic. They seemed to be a bunch of close friends who all know each other very well and enjoy a lot of fitness and sports activities."
Cameron picked up Brown from the Palm Beach International Airport earlier this week.
"Tyler and Hannah seemed genuinely happy to see each other," an insider told E! News. "They were very comfortable together, and their interactions seemed very friendly, natural and genuine. However, things didn't appear romantic and there was no PDA."
In fact, Brown and Cameron have been spending a lot of time together. They were also spotted hanging out earlier this month. The reunion came shortly after Cameron's mother, Andrea, passed away. A source told E! News Brown has "been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom" and that he is "grateful for her support."
Fans met Brown on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. She then went on to star on The Bachelorette, where she met Cameron. While she sent the runner-up home, she later asked him out for a drink during After the Final Rose. Many fans wondered if this would be their second chance at love. However, things took a turn after rumors spread he was dating Gigi Hadid. The two reportedly broke up in the early fall.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?