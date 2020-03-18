The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 10 Trailer Is Even Juicier Than Anything You've Read

The queens of Beverly Hills are finally back!

E! News can exclusively reveal the long-awaited first trailer for season 10 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premieres Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m., and the drama looks even juicier than what you've read on celebrity news sites.

Returning cast mates Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne (Girardi), Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards will be joined by newbie and first African American RHOBH Housewife Garcelle Beauvais, who proves she can hold her own this preview.

"For me, that is some white people stuff," Garcelle cracks in the video, before later shading the other ladies during a speech at a gala. "I'd love to say thank you to my new best friends," she says. "Some of them, not so much."