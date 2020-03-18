Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Prove They Are "Going Strong" in New Selfie

by emily belfiore | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 7:38 AM
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are staying close.
On Tuesday, the "Stupid Love" singer posted a selfie with her new boyfriend on Instagram, where the duo can be seen holding hands as they share a loving embrace. Looking super glam, Gaga delivered a fierce smize as she leaned into her CEO beau, who was smiling sweetly into the camera.
In addition to giving fans an adorable couple's moment, Gaga also used the opportunity to provide an update on her social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves," she wrote. "Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it's ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!" Gaga added, "What a kind act for the world."
Giving her followers another sneak peek into her social distancing, the A Star is Born actress shared a snapshot from her low-key night in her Stories. In it, Gaga and some pals can be seen playing cards around a table while her dogs take a snooze in their bed. She captioned the photo, "Well the dogs are good at the self-quarantine. I'm good at applying addition when there's a space Counting rummy points."
Since making their romance Instagram official back in February, Gaga has been sharing tons of adorable pictures with her new man. Just last week, Gaga and Michael were jet-setting together. Sharing another selfie with her love from a plane, the "Bad Romance" singer wrote, "I've got a STUPID love."
In a recent interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show, the global superstar opened up about a time in her life where she hated being single.
"It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life," Gaga said. "I was actually having a lot of trouble with it. I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad."
Now with her new relationship flourishing, Gaga shared that she wants to go back to spreading love with her music. "I really wanted with 'Stupid Love' to put a sense of positivity in the world and remind people that we have love and that it's the most beautiful thing that we have and that kindness still exists even though things don't always feel easy and can feel really hard," she explained. "I think it's really great to feel grateful for what we do have and love is one of those things."
