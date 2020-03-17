Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Think Son Presley's Actions Are a ''Cry for Help''

Presley Gerber is setting the record straight on his recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old model showed off the new ink on his face with his social media followers. He appeared to have the Los Angeles Dodgers' logo tattooed inside of a star, which was drawn on his left cheek.

For those who don't know, Presley has already tattooed his face with the word "Misunderstood," which is written on his right cheek. He debuted it in early February of this year.

However, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber wants everyone to know his second tattoo was fake.

"It was a filter lol damn...," he began his Instagram Story caption on Tuesday evening, alongside a photo of himself. "also i don't ''want to be hood'' wtf you don't know me [sic]."

"Chill I'm grateful," he added. "If I wanted to I could be posting money n s--t but I don't so STFU please or imma delete my gram it stressful [sic]."