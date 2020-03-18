Getting Super for Summer: We Tried Kumail Nanjiani's Workout to See If We Could Get Ripped Too (Part 1)

Our journey began with Kumail Nanjiani, a mind-blowing thirst trap, and the Australian wildfires. Allow us to explain.

After the comedian and star of Marvel's upcoming film The Eternals shared a photo of his incredible body transformation for the film in December, it got us thinking: Could we do that?

And when he and his Australian-born, London-based trainer David Higgins began promoting a trio of programs called Super He, Super Me and Super She in January, with proceeds from the sales of the PDFs detailing the workouts the latter puts his celeb clientele through going towards relief for the wildfires ravaging his homeland, we thought: Should we try this?

So we bought the PDFs, got our hands on Higgins' book, The Hollywood Body Plan, and dove headfirst into the teachings of the man who'd gotten Nanjiani and his Eternals co-stars (hello, Angelina Jolie!), not to mention the casts of Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984, among many others, into shape. And a plan was put into place. Come late-February, we'd get started on the nine-week program and get ourselves into the best shape of our lives. We'd get Super for Summer.