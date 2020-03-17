Hello Fresh, Blue Apron & More: Which Meal Kit Delivery Service Is Right for You?

Stocksy
by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 6:10 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If cooking is a challenge for you, or you've simply been lacking recipe inspiration, you may have caught wind of all of the meal kit delivery services out there. If you've wanted to try one, but have been overwhelmed by all the options, listen up. Since there are so many services out there, it can be tough to know which fits both your budget and dietary needs, but we have a rundown of five of the most popular companies to try.
So below, shop the top meal kit delivery services from Hello Fresh to Blue Apron.
Hello Fresh tests its recipes 45 times to ensure they're delicious. Meals start at $7.49 per serving, and there are boxes tailored to your lifestyle, whether that's vegetarian or low calorie. Feast on figgy balsamic pork or creamy parmesan chicken spaghetti with Hello Fresh.
Blue Apron meals also start at $7.49 per portion and you can order specialty boxes tailored toward the WW diet, those with diabetes, and more. You can also order wines that correspond with your meal. Enjoy dishes like ginger shrimp with broccoli, snow peas, and bok choy or creamy pesto chicken and orzo with capers and currants.
Home Chef is the most affordable here, starting at $6.99 per serving. You can make each meal uniquely yours by swapping out or doubling up on proteins and more. Try sirloin steak and garlic herb butter with smoke gouda fingerling potatoes and balsamic roasted brussel sprouts or ginger-ponzu salmon with miso rice cakes with Home Chef.
Green Chef offers meal kits for a variety of lifestyles, ranging from keto to vegan. All of their meals are USDA certified organic. Enjoy meatballs with pesto orzo with a creamy sun-dried tomato pan sauce, feta cheese, and snap peas or cajun shrimp and grits with sautéed collared greens and tangy pickled corn relish thanks to Green Chef.
Martha Stewart gets in on the meal kit game with Martha & Marley Spoon. The company offers customized options such as for gluten free or low-carb diets. Enjoy meals like skillet cheese ravioli with garlicky spinach and broccoli or saucy skillet chicken thighs with herb-buttered noodles and braised cabbage. Yum!
