This $24 Crossbody Bag Has 1,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

by Mallory Carra | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 4:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Guess what? It's time for a brand new fab Amazon fashion find! From perfect work blazers to this $22 off-the-shoulder top to chic tote bags under $20 and workout leggings with pockets you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you. Today, we're loving this Amazon's Choice double compartment crossbody bag.

The 10-inch x 2-inch x 10.5 inch bag is sold by Fashion Puzzle and it's made of faux leather with a zipper closure and a magnetic snap button flap. The adjustable strap extends as much as 25-inches, and the inside contains both a zipper pocket and a slip pocket. Best of all? The crossbody bag is only $24 and it comes in over 20 colors, including mint, magenta, fuchsia and more!

 

This $22 Off-the-Shoulder Blouse Has 1,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Double Compartment Crossbody Bag

This versatile bag will hold all of your essentials while you look effortlessly stylish. It's available in 20+ colors and made of faux leather.

As you know, you don't just have to take our word for it. In addition to the bag being declared an Amazon's Choice, hundreds of real people swear by this crossbody, giving it a five-star review.

"Love, love, love this purse!! It's perfect," wrote one very satisfied customer, who posted photos of her purchase along with the review. "I was looking for a practical everyday cross-body purse. I was tired of my old one as it was huge and would always slide off my shoulders. So happy I found this one! It's big enough to hold everyday essentials."

This happy customer also agrees: "I love this purse. It's big enough for a book along with my other essentials, but is not huge and bulky, which is what I want. It can hold quite a bit before looking full when you close it. I especially love the middle pocket for my wallet and keys, and the zip pocket on the outside back for my phone!"

And this review, titled "Gorgeous, Extremely FUNctional, and Great Size!" sums it all up: "I am absolutely in LOVE with this purse! This is my first ever cross body. The idea of having less space almost made me back out but I am so dang glad I didn't. Was able to fit all of the things I wanted and it is the perfect size. Not only is the style and color gorgeous (Dusty Beige), but the functionally beats any bag I have ever owned by far!!! It essentially has 3 spaces on the interior. The middle one is smaller but perfect for my Note 8 phone. The other two are perfect for helping me stay organized. Plus another open pocket I use for lipstick, eyeliner, etc. The inside zipper pouch for tampons, hair ties … I will DEFINITELY be buying more in different colors for all the seasons!"

Looking for more Amazon deals? Check out these $20 leggings with pockets and these $15 chic tote bags.

