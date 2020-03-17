Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Rekindle Their Friendship After Disney Stardom

Miley Cyrus is using her platform to uplift her fans and followers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old artist is doing her part to keep the morale up as more and more people opt to social distance themselves in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the singer shared on Instagram Stories that she was teaming up with Demi Lovato for her new Instagram Live show, "Bright Minded."

"I'm totally freaking out and I think my fans and followers will be doing the same. Bright Minded live with Miley just went to a whole new level, one of the most inspiring women that I have the honor of calling a friend for the last 15 years has made herself available to be on my Insta Live show... [meant to] bring light [during] a dark time, and y'all are going to freak out," Cyrus teased her fans before revealing the news. "Demi Lovato is going to be on my show tomorrow and we're going to be talking about ways she stays strong and optimistic and helpful exercising that she actively uses to stay bright minded."

While the two connected on Instagram Live, Cyrus began by telling Lovato that she's "one of the brightest, most lit inspirations in this industry [and] I felt like you would be the perfect guest."

Getting straight to business, Cyrus asked the "I Love Me" singer what her tips are for staying grounded during difficult times. Lovato shared with Cyrus that she started frequenting church in December and "found my relationship with God."

She added that for her prayer is a form of meditation, "the more you mediate, the more you'll calm yourself down."