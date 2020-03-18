See Shaquille O'Neal Pop Up on The Funny Dance Show!

by Allison Crist | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 6:00 AM
Tonight's episode of The Funny Dance Show gets a surprise appearance from none other than Shaquille O'Neal!
While the real Shaq doesn't take the stage, actors Hana Mae Lee and Parvesh Cheena do dance alongside an extra-large cutout of the NBA legend on stilts. The combination doesn't really make sense until you consider the song they're getting down to: "Love Shack" by the B-52's.
Dressed in purple and gold jerseys in a nod to Shaq's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the duo quite literally dances circles around the two incognito stuntmen that make up the fake basketball player. The choreographed number ends with Hana and Parvesh collapsing to the floor to the famous last line.
"I don't know who that was, but I think he was the star of the 1996 film Kazzam!" Parvesh jokes before hearing from the judges.
The Real's Loni Love was particularly smitten with the performance.
"I like the way you two work together," she said. "What you showed is that you don't need a bunch of props to work together and make something funny."
Loni also complimented Parvesh himself, telling him, "I just love your face. You have joy!"
His response? "Dance is fun!"
Catch more of Parvesh and Hana on tonight's dance-off.
