Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Have a Perfect Partnership For Little Fires Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are here to brighten your day with tales of meeting at Leonardo DiCaprio's house.

Little Fires Everywhere, the Hulu miniseries they're both starring in and executive producing, makes its debut on Hulu tomorrow to give us all one more welcome distraction from the world outside.

It tells the story of two moms (Washington and Witherspoon) who live very different lives, but who end up entangled with each other and each other's kids, and the project came about because Reese was just so taken by the book it's based on, written by Celeste Ng.

"The book was just so beautiful," she told E!'s Will Marfuggi. "The way she describes motherhood, the way she describes...sometimes as a kid, you connect with a woman who isn't your mother, but she mothers you. And I think a lot of people feel that way, like I don't understand my mom, but that woman is so amazing."