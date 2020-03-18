Meal Makeover: Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon's Nutritionist Shares How to Spice Up Your Pantry

So fresh and so clean.

As many Americans choose to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus, they are working from home. And we all know what that means: stressing over what you are going to have for lunch and not overdoing it on the unhealthy snacks.

Making sure you have a stocked pantry and healthy, high-quality ingredients can be stressful at any time, so E! News is asking celebrity's to-go wellness sources for tips to help you navigate the kitchen and grocery stores, whether you are someone who could compete on Worst Cooks in America or a person who likes to think they are BFFs with the Bon Appétit team.

Kimberly Snyder, a nutritionist and holistic wellness expert who counts Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Channing Tatum and Kerry Washington among her celebrity clients, exclusively told E! News that people shouldn't shy away from stocking up on fresh produce and listed the best spices and herbs to punch up any home-cooked meal.