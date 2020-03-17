Of Course Jax Taylor Had a Meltdown at His Own Wedding on Vanderpump Rules

They do.

After weeks of drama, including the firing and rehiring of best man Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright finally wed on tonight's Vanderpump Rules. The wedding, which took place back in June 2019, was certainly a fairy tale dream come true for Brittany.

Not only did the twosome tie the knot at a Kentucky castle, but their nuptials were officiated by 'N Sync alum Lance Bass. Yet, in typical Vanderpump Rules fashion, the wedding wasn't drama free.

For starters, Lala Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett was a no-show during the groomsmen's getting ready process. Why? He lost track of time while cuddling in bed with Stassi Schroeder's boyfriend Beau Clark.

"Randall, what are you doing?" Lala shouted as she found her fiancé still in bed. "Every groomsman is downstairs. Are you dressed?"

In Randall's defense, no one told him when he needed to be downstairs to get ready. Despite Lala's mortification, the film producer scrambled to get ready, with the help of his bed buddy Beau.

"Randall lives in his own world. He has people that give him a schedule that he follows. And that person isn't here right now," the Give Them Lala founder explained in a confessional. "I really want to go in on Randall, but I'm not gonna rip his head off until later."