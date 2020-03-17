Dr. Oz Shares His ''Single Most Important Tool'' to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

Dr. Oz passing down his wisdom onto us.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the health expert and television personality is sharing the many ways people can stay safe, healthy and (more importantly) hopeful during this time.

Speaking to E! News recently, Dr. Oz not only explained his best tips for preventing the spread of COVID-19, but how we can all learn and take the necessary precautions from this pandemic.

But on a lighter note, he offered simple yet inspiring advice on how people can get the most out of social distancing: Try something new.

"The essential reaction is to challenge this. If you have a couple of weeks free, do something with it that is some of value, something that you can't normally do," he expressed. "You can learn a musical instrument in a few weeks, you can take a course you wanted to take. You could advance yourself in some area of some job you were never able to do before."