Kim Kardashian's New Photo of Son Psalm West Might Be His Sweetest One Yet

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of her son Psalm West. The precious pic showed the 10-month-old baby boy staring up at his mom while wearing a white and gray ensemble.

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Needless to say, her famous family members agreed.

"Yes he is!!!!! What a cutie," momager Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section along with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian all liked the post, as well.

Kim and Kayne West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate back in May 2019. They're also the proud parents to North West (6), Saint West (4) and Chicago West (2) and have shared several memorable moments over the years. From going on trips and attending Sunday Service to celebrating the holidays and just enjoying quality time together at home, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been loving life as a family of six.

"I think for some reason, four [kids] is really zen for me. I feel really balanced," Kim told E! News back in September. "All the kids get along so well. It seems like the baby brought in this energy to get all the kids to get along and love each other and they're all obsessed with each other now and supportive. I feel so lucky because it just feels really good."