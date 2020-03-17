Jared Leto Is Just Learning About the Coronavirus After 12-Day Silent Meditation

While many people have been following news of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks, Jared Leto is just "catching up on what's going on."

The 48-year-old actor revealed he'd been taking part in a silent mediation and just resurfaced.

"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," he wrote via social media on Tuesday. "Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing—to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."

He then sent some well-wishes to his followers.

"Hope you and yours are OK," the Oscar winner added. "Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

According to The New York Times, citing "official counts," "the coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 182,100 people" around the world. The newspaper, citing its database, also reported there have been at least 4,482 cases of coronavirus confirmed by lab tests in the United States as of Tuesday morning.