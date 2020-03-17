Jared Leto Is Just Learning About the Coronavirus After 12-Day Silent Meditation

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 8:17 AM
While many people have been following news of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks, Jared Leto is just "catching up on what's going on."
The 48-year-old actor revealed he'd been taking part in a silent mediation and just resurfaced.
"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," he wrote via social media on Tuesday. "Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing—to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."
He then sent some well-wishes to his followers.
"Hope you and yours are OK," the Oscar winner added. "Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."
According to The New York Times, citing "official counts," "the coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 182,100 people" around the world. The newspaper, citing its database, also reported there have been at least 4,482 cases of coronavirus confirmed by lab tests in the United States as of Tuesday morning.
In terms of the coronavirus' impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry, several TV shows have suspended live studio audiences and many film releases have been postponed. Several theme parks have also temporarily closed and many artists have postponed their concert tours. In addition, the Met Gala and award shows, including the Academy of Country Music Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, have been postponed.
Tom Hanks announced last week that he and Rita Wilson also tested positive for coronavirus. They have since left the hospital and are in quarantine in their home in Australia. Idris Elba revealed on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus, as well.
To read about other ways the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here. To read about ways celebrities are contributing to relief efforts, click here.
