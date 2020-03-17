See Vanessa Hudgens’ Hilarious Response to Ashley Tisdale’s High School Musical Video

Wildcats everywhere!

On Monday, Vanessa Hudgens made her TikTok debut with an epic High School Musical­-inspired video. Following her HSM co-star Ashley Tisdale's lead, the Rent: Live star brought the nostalgia by putting her spin on the Disney Channel movie's hit song "We're All in This Together." But unlike her fellow Disney alum, who shared a video of herself dancing along to the song's original choreography earlier in the day, Vanessa decided to kick back with a bottle of wine while she lip-synching the lyrics.

"Well. It's come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?" she captioned the video, where her and Ashley's posts are side-by-side with one another. "Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee."

The Spring Breakers star's post caught the attention of another East High alum: Bart Johnson, who played Troy Bolton's (Zac Efron) dad Coach Bolton in the franchise. "Outstanding," he replied, adding the basketball and animal paws emojis.