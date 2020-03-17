John Legend, Chris Martin and More Stars Performing Home Concerts You Can Watch From Your Couch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 7:02 AM
The stars are bringing their tunes to you.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, famed performers have had to cancel their scheduled shows to avoid group gatherings and further spread of the virus. To make up for the cancelations—or simply just to boost morale— some stars have taken to social media to entertain their fans from afar with home-produced shows, including Grammy-winning country crooner Keith Urban and Coldplayfrontman Chris Martin.
On Monday, Urban took to Instagram Live with a half hour show featuring a very special cameo: his A-list wife.
During the set, Nicole Kidman popped up to lend some dance moves to the show, particularly while Urban performed his hit, "The Fighter." The Oscar winner did not go unnoticed. "Awesome, hi Nicole," one comment read.
Kidman loved joining in, too. "Just loved getting to sing and dance with you all," she wrote on Instagram. "You can watch Keith's home gig over on his page all day at @KeithUrban xx."
Meanwhile, Martin played the piano and guitar solo while serenading fans around the world with acoustic versions of his hits.
Now, as fans adjust to life while social distancing, thanks to these stars, the upcoming days will at least be filled with free live music.
