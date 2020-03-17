Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving the Patriots

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 6:01 AM
Tom Brady has just made a major announcement about the future of his football career.
The iconic quarterback took social media on Tuesday morning to announce that he's leaving his team, the New England Patriots. In his statement, Brady thanked his teammates, his coach, Bill Belichick, and the entire organization for the past 20 years of his life.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote in his statement. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."
Brady captioned his post, "FOREVER A PATRIOT."
The athlete's future with the team has been in the air for months, with many sports fans wondering if Brady would stay or leave the Patriots. Brady had continued to remain silent on the decision, until today.
Back in February, Brady teased fans with a commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl.
In the commercial, Brady pranked fans into thinking it was an announcement about his football future, but it was really an ad for Hulu.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?