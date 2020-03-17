Free Shipping: Amazon, Target & More Stores Having Deals

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amazon Delivery Person

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Many of us are trying to make the most out of being at home these days, and retailers are here to help. From one-stop shops like Amazon, Target and Walmart to your fashion faves like Anthropologie, Madewell and Revolve, check all out the stores offering free shipping deals.

Aerie: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.

Amazon: Enjoy fast free delivery on thousands of items with Amazon Prime.

American Eagle Outfitters: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.

Anthropologie: Free shipping on orders $50+.

Banana Republic: Free 2–3 day shipping on orders $100+ with code: BRSHIP.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Free shipping on orders $39+.

Bloomingdale's: Get an extra 20% off sale items; valid on a large selection of items with select exclusions until 1/20.

Coach: Free shipping on all orders within continental U.S.

Draper James: Free shipping on all orders.

Everlane: Free U.S. shipping on all orders.

Express: Free shipping on orders $50+.

Forever 21: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.

Gap: Free shipping on orders $50+.

H&M: Free shipping on orders $40+.

Home Depot: Free standard shipping and residential delivery on most orders $45+.

JCPenney: Free standard shipping on orders $49+.

Kohl's: Free shipping on orders $75+.

Lululemon: Free standard shipping on all orders.

Madewell: Free shipping for all Madewell insiders.

Macy's: Free shipping on orders $25+.

Nordstrom: Free standard shipping on all orders.

Nordstrom Rack: Free shipping on standard orders.

Old Navy: Free shipping on orders $50+.

Revolve: Free 2-day shipping on all orders.

Sephora: Free shipping with code FREESHIP.

Shopbop: Free standard shipping or free 2-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Target: Free 2-day shipping on orders $35+ or if you use your Target RedCard. 

Urban Outfitters: Free shipping on orders $50+.

Walmart: Free shipping on orders $35+.

Wayfair: Free shipping on orders $49+.

