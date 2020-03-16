Pink's Advice to Fellow Parents With Kids at Home Can't Be Missed

Pink is sharing some great tips for any parents or caregivers that are staying home with kids amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old singer shared on Instagram a couple of ways she's helping her children Jameson Moon Hart and Willow Sage Hart stay occupied at home.

"Hi, everybody. We're sharing our love from home, I wanted to share something really cool that a friend sent to me. It's [about] how to make a schedule for your family. So we wake up before 9 a.m., go on our morning walk if we can or yoga if it's raining," the singer explained. "Academic time, chore time—today Willow vacuumed. Quiet time, then it's afternoon fresh air, dinner and then free TV time which she's really excited about and then bed time at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on whether you don't fight with your brother. Right?"

Last week, it was announced that major school districts throughout California would be shutting its schools down as precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California joins at least 12 states that have already ordered the complete closure of their schools including New York, Florida, South Dakota, Ohio, New Jersey, Texas, Washington, Virginia and others.