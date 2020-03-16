TV's Most Comforting Hospital Shows

It might feel like a weird time to want to watch a hospital show, but maybe it's also the best time to watch a hospital show.

In this time of uncertainty, as businesses are closing and we're all supposed to be staying at home and taking full advantage of all that the streaming world has to offer, we keep finding ourselves craving shows like ER and Grey's Anatomy. While there's a lot of gore and occasionally (or often) a death or two, it's nice to watch doctors doing what doctors do.

It's comforting to see patients being treated and diseases being overcome, while also important to see doctors as real people who are trying their best in trying times. Sometimes the doctors also have sex with each other, which is just extra fun for TV viewers, to help keep us all distracted.