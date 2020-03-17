See Meghan Markle and More Stars Who Dazzled in Green in Celebration of St. Patrick's Day

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 3:00 AM
Green with envy!
Believe it or not, but St. Patrick's Day is officially here.
While many venues and events have canceled this year's festive plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home with some fun, festive and flirty fashion.
Luckily—see what we did there?—many of our favorite celebrities have been dazzling in green over the last few months.
From Meghan Markle turning heads in an emerald caped-gown during her and Prince Harry's royal farewell tour to Rihanna slipping into a glimmering mint-green design at the Sept. 2019 Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.
During awards season, many of Hollywood's biggest stars also sashayed down the red carpet in the jewel-toned color, including Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Comer, Cynthia Erivo and many more.
That said, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish all donned the magical green hue at the 2020 Grammys, 2019 American Music Awards and other major events.
With that in mind, it's safe to say there hasn't been a shortage of St. Patrick's Day style inspo. To see which celebrities have stunned in the vibrant (and lucky!) color, scroll through our gallery below!
If anything, it just might motivate you to wear green for more than one occasion.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2019 American Music Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
2019 New York Fashion Week: Savage X Fenty Show
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
2020 Royal Farewell Tour
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
2019 Emmys
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2020 NAACP Image Awards
Samir Hussein/WireImage
2020 Ireland Royal Tour
Article continues below
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images
2020 Artist Showcase
Shutterstock
2020 Golden Globe Awards
Article continues below
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2020 Vanity Fair x Lancôme Women in Hollywood
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2019 American Music Awards
Article continues below
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
2019 Met Gala After-Party
Beyonce.com
2020 Super Bowl
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2019 Billboard Women in Music
Article continues below
EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Shutterstock
2020 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2020 Grammys
Article continues below
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for the Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card Portfolio
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
2020 Oscars
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2020 NAACP Image Awards
Article continues below
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Shutterstock
2020 Golden Globe Awards
Dave Benett/Getty Images
2020 British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party
Article continues below
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
2020 Critic's Choice Awards
Karwai Tang/WireImage
2020 Ireland Royal Tour
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
2019 American Music Awards
Article continues below
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fendi
The Launch of Solar Dream
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Extra Appearance
Shutterstock
2020 Sky Up Next Event
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?