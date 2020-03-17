Your Favorite '90s and '00s Movies Streaming Now on Netflix

It's time to cozy up and turn on the TV.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are spending a lot more time at home to prevent further spreading of the illness. Fortunately for those with Netflix subscriptions, there are hundreds of movie and show titles to fill your upcoming nights in.

From the viral hit series, Love Is Blind, to the new To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, Netflix is home to all the projects people can't stop talking about.

And, in the midst of these concerning times, Netflix is also home to plenty of comforting nostalgia in the form of your favorite '90s and '00s silver screen hits.

From Nicolas Cage's greatest adventure in National Treasure to the hilarious woes of dating life in He's Just Not That Into You, there's something for every mood in this time of social distancing.