Your Favorite '90s and '00s Movies Streaming Now on Netflix

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's time to cozy up and turn on the TV. 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are spending a lot more time at home to prevent further spreading of the illness. Fortunately for those with Netflix subscriptions, there are hundreds of movie and show titles to fill your upcoming nights in. 

From the viral hit series, Love Is Blind, to the new To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, Netflix is home to all the projects people can't stop talking about. 

And, in the midst of these concerning times, Netflix is also home to plenty of comforting nostalgia in the form of your favorite '90s and '00s silver screen hits. 

From Nicolas Cage's greatest adventure in National Treasure to the hilarious woes of dating life in He's Just Not That Into You, there's something for every mood in this time of social distancing. 

Photos

How the Coronavirus is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

For all of the beloved movies from the '90s and '00s ready to watch on Netflix, peruse E!'s gallery below!

National Treasure, Poster

Disney

National Treasure

Nearly two decades later, this movie remains one of Hollywood's national treasures. 

My Girl,The movie 1991

Moviestore/Shutterstock

My Girl

There's no greater coming-of-age story than Vada Sultenfuss' life in the summer of 1972. 

Jerry Maguire, Couples

TriStar Pictures

Jerry Maguire

All together now: "You had me at hello."

Article continues below

The First Wives Club, Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diana Keaton

Paramount Pictures

The First Wives Club

From 1996 on, this trio of women iconically redefined what "you don't own me" means. 

Jennifer Lopez, Monster-in-Law

New Line Cinema

Monster-in-Law

Jennifer Lopez, queen of rom-coms, taught us all how to deal with a mother-in-law in this aptly titled 2005 hit. 

Charlie's Angels, Full Throttle

Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

After Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith and before Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, there were Drew BarrymoreCameron Diaz and Lucy Liu fighting crime with a whole lot of girl power. 

Article continues below

Julie & Julia 2009

Columbia/Scott Rudin Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Julie & Julia

Hungry? Let Meryl Streep and Amy Adams handle the cooking in Nora Ephron's food-filled final film. 

Rugrats The Movie

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

The Rugrats Movie

There are few things more adorable than Tommy, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats kiddos on a silver-screen sized adventure. 

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, New York Minute

Warner Bros.

New York Minute

For their final silver screen project together, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen took on the Big Apple in this teen adventure. 

Article continues below

Best On Screen Prom Dresses, A Cinderella Story

Warner Bros.

A Cinderella Story

Hilary Duff made us believe we could find Prince Charming in high school in this beloved teen rom-com. 

Dante Basco, Hook, Celeb Crushes

Hook

In 1991, Robin Williams starred as the boy who never wanted to grow up—and then did. 

He's Just Not That Into You, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Connelly

Darren Michaels/Warner Brothers Entertainment

He's Just Not That Into You

In 2009, this rom-com brought some frank dating advice to the big screen. 

Article continues below

Now all that's left to do is grab the popcorn and a blanket and press play!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tom Brady, Patriots Uniform

Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving the Patriots

Colin Farrell, Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan, Michael Fassbender, Irish Stars Collage

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Hollywood's Hottest Irishmen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are So at Home in Canada

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Vacation, Holidays, 2019, Instagram

Let Chrissy Teigen Show You How to Make the Most Out of Staying Home

Mary Lynn Rajskub, The Funny Show

Find Out Why Mary Lynn Rajskub Is "Terrified" on The Funny Dance Show

EComm: Laura Marano, Beauty Bag, What's In Her Bag

Laura Marano Reveals What's in Her Bag

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Reveals What "Annoyed" Her About Game of Thrones' Ending

TAGS/ Coronavirus , Movies , Netflix , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.