Step on the Floor in Shoes From Jennifer Lopez's New Collection at DSW

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 3:06 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love Jennifer Lopez's style, but can't justify a $1,000 pair of shoes, you won't want to miss her new shoe collection at DSW, called JLO Jennifer Lopez. With all items from sexy heels to edgy flats ranging in price from only $59 to $189, you'll be ready to step on the floor in style thanks to J.Lo.
"This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez says. "We're bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that's representative of Miami. With this collection, it's my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self."
Lopez's shoes will be available to help you stay true to your most authentic self both in stores in the U.S. and Canada and online. Now, shop our favorites from her collection below! Plus, be on the lookout for more styles coming soon.
Snake print has been everywhere this spring, and shines on these faux-leather sneakers. The 1.5 inch flatform heel will give you just the right height boost.
If you're going for drinks, don these embellished block heels. They're the perfect night-out shoe with their rhinestone covered heels and smoky lucite straps.
Hit the club in this power heel with a pointed toe. The mesh looks is perfect for the weather that's heating up and the ankle wrap detail is super sexy.
Wow in these mules with a gem-cut column heel. Their asymmetrical strap is super fashion-forward.
For a glamorous night out, strap on these gem-cut column-heel pumps. Their pointed toes will make your legs look a mile long and the mirrored metallic heels are extra glitzy.
If you really want to make a statement, these sky-high heels will get the job done in a snap. Their metallic platforms and ankle straps will turn heads.
Make these flashy leopard pumps the statement piece of your outfit. They create the illusion of taking floating steps thanks to sheer paneling.
This basic white faux-leather pump is special thanks to its subtle snake print. Plus, the gold accent on the heel adds a touch of glam.
These illusion heels are sure to garner compliments. Note the emerald-cut rhinestones lining the illusion lucite.
