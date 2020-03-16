Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Released From Hospital Days After Announcing Coronavirus Diagnosis

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 1:13 PM
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from the hospital, multiple outlets report. The Oscar winner's rep told E! News the celebrities are in quarantine in their home in Australia.
The update came five days after Hanks revealed he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old actor and the 63-year-old singer decided to get tested after they both began feeling under the weather.
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote via Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
The Forrest Gump star then explained, "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires." He also promised to "keep the world posted and updated."
Hanks stood by his word and kept his fans in the loop. From posting pictures of his toast and Vegemite to giving thanks to those who helped look after the duo, Hanks continued to give his followers updates and lift their spirits.
"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he wrote in one post, paraphrasing one of his famous quotes from A League of Their Own.
Many of Hanks' and Wilson's celebrity pals also sent along their well-wishes.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The A-listers aren't the only celebrities to test positive for coronavirus. Idris Elba took to Twitter on Monday to announce he's tested positive for coronavirus, as well.
To read how coronavirus is impacting Hollywood and the entertainment industry, click here.
People was first to report the news of Hanks' and Wilson's release from the hospital.
