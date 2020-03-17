What the Stars of Final Destination Are Up to 20 Years Later

A friendly ghost, a Dawson's Creek star and Stifler walk into an airport...

No, that's not the set up for a bad '90s-themed joke, it's one of the opening scenes of Final Destination, with the horror movie celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Released on March 17, 2000, Final Destination went onto become a surprise hit at the box office, with the film about a group of teens trying to avoid Death after cheating him by not getting on a doomed flight going on to gross over $110 million and kick start a five-film franchise.

Initially pitched as an episode of The X-Files and directed by James Wong, the first Final Destination film brought together a bunch of the biggest stars in young Hollywood, including Casper star Devon Sawa (aka one of the '90s biggest' teen idols), Dawson's Creek's Kerr Smith, Varsity Blues breakout Ali Larter and Seann William Scott aka American Pie's iconic Stifler.

But only one of those names returned in any of the four follow-up films.