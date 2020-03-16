Ashley Tisdale's High School Musical Dance Will Definitely Brighten Your Day

We're all in this together!

On Monday, Ashley Tisdale proved that she's still an East High Wildcat with a heartwarming High School Musical-inspired TikTok video.

Channeling her character Sharpay Evans, the former Disney star busted a move to the movie's closing song "We're All in This Together." And, of course, she made sure to follow the original choreography. Donning a tie-dye sweatsuit and a messy bun, she effortlessly made her way through the dance moves like a pro.

Excited to share the nostalgia with her fellow HSM fans, Ashley re-posted the video to her Instagram and captioned the post, "If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this hopefully this will brighten your day a little!"

Needless to say, her followers loved the video. The "Voices In My Head" singer received tons of comments from her celeb pals, including Steph Shepherd, who wrote, "Thank you for this." Ashley also got a shout-out from the official Lisa Frank Instagram account: "This is all I needed today!"