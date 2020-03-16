Couple Adorably Recreates Canceled Anniversary Cruise Amid Coronavirus

No cruise? No problem!

Such was the case for Norma Trill and David Trill, who were scheduled to sail away on a cruise for their 53rd anniversary. However, with the coronavirus pandemic canceling such trips, the married couple had to swiftly say goodbye to their celebratory trip.

Still, the two made the best of the situation with some humor that has since helped them go viral online.

"Cruise Cancelled? No problem #covid_19 #coronavirus," a Facebook post read along with a video of the couple.

In the footage, the two are seated in front of their television screen donning sunglasses with David in a robe and Norma with a sunhat on. The two clink wine glasses with their legs up on the TV console.

The best part of the video? There's footage of the ocean playing on their TV.