Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Shares Emotional Tribute One Month After Her Death

by emily belfiore | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 10:28 AM
Lewis Burton is honoring Caroline Flack.
On Monday, the former tennis pro shared an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend, who passed away one month ago at the age of 40 after taking her own life. Sharing a heartwarming picture of the him and the former Love Island host sharing a sweet embrace, Burton reflected on his one-year relationship with Flack.
"It's already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again," he captioned the post. "I wake up and think you're going to be laying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute. It just doesn't seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok."
Burton concluded his post, saying, "I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud."
At the time of Flack's passing, Burton shared another moving tribute for the former X Factor: Celebrity host: "My heart is broken. We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."
On March 10, Flack was laid to rest in a private funeral service. Burton joined the U.K. television personality's close friends and family members to pay his respects. Following the funeral, he posted a photo of him and Flack on his Instagram Stories to honor his "little angel," which he captioned: "I will love you forever."
Back in February, a lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that the star had died. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
Flack's death came after her arrest for allegedly assaulting Burton with a lamp. She pleaded not guilty to the charge and her trial was due to start in early March. Once news of her sudden passing broke, Flack's family publicly released a message she had written for social media in December, where she detailed how life in the public eye was negatively impacting her.
She wrote, "This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own... I'm a human being at the end of the day and I'm not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with .... I'm taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I've got myself into to."
