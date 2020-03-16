The Wedding Planner, Fifty Shades & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

by Brett Malec | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 10:21 AM
Need some quality entertainment during these unusual times? E!'s got you covered!
Each week E! always brings the laughs, happy tears and nostalgia with our cherished Movies We Love roster of classic fan-favorite films.
As many of you may be working from home or putting your health first by social distancing, E! has the perfect slate of movie programming to get you through the week. From several of Jennifer Lopez's iconic roles (who doesn't want to watch The Wedding Planner or Selena on repeat for hours?!) to guilty pleasures like the Fifty Shades films, there's something for everyone to enjoy while cuddled up on the couch.
Check out what Movies We Love are coming to you this week below. Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.
Tuesday, Mar. 17:
Walk the Line at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 18:
Couples Retreat at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Universal Pictures and Focus Features
Friday, Mar. 20:
Selena at 4 p.m.
The Wedding Planner at 7 p.m.
Selena at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 21:
Sex and the City at 11 a.m.
17 Again at 2 p.m.
The Wedding Planner at 4:30 p.m.
Fifty Shades of Grey at 7 p.m.
Fifty Shades Darker at 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 22:
Sex and the City at 6:30 a.m.
17 Again at 9:30 a.m.
E!'s Modern Family series finale marathon, which will look back at 11 years of milestone episodes, starts at 12 noon!
