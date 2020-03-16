The Wedding Planner, Fifty Shades & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 10:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Need some quality entertainment during these unusual times? E!'s got you covered!

Each week E! always brings the laughs, happy tears and nostalgia with our cherished Movies We Love roster of classic fan-favorite films.

As many of you may be working from home or putting your health first by social distancing, E! has the perfect slate of movie programming to get you through the week. From several of Jennifer Lopez's iconic roles (who doesn't want to watch The Wedding Planner or Selena on repeat for hours?!) to guilty pleasures like the Fifty Shades films, there's something for everyone to enjoy while cuddled up on the couch.

Check out what Movies We Love are coming to you this week below. Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.

Photos

50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Tuesday, Mar. 17:
Walk the Line at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 18:
Couples Retreat at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

 

50 Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson

Universal Pictures and Focus Features

Friday, Mar. 20:
Selena at 4 p.m.
The Wedding Planner at 7 p.m.
Selena at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 21:
Sex and the City at 11 a.m.
17 Again at 2 p.m.
The Wedding Planner at 4:30 p.m.
Fifty Shades of Grey at 7 p.m.
Fifty Shades Darker at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 22:
Sex and the City at 6:30 a.m.
17 Again at 9:30 a.m.
E!'s Modern Family series finale marathon, which will look back at 11 years of milestone episodes, starts at 12 noon!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Roswell, New Mexico

So When Will Roswell, New Mexico Bring Max Evans Back From the Dead?

Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Fuel Romance Rumors

"Roswell, New Mexico" Exclusive: Is Rosa Really Okay?

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family Dog

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Mourns Death of Modern Family Dog

Cheyenne Floyd, Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Where She Stands With Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge

Supergirl

Supergirl's Nicole Maines Talks Tackling Violence Against Trans People

Real Housewives Dramatic Trips

Ranking the 25 Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

TAGS/ Movies , TV , Jennifer Lopez , Coronavirus , Entertainment , Fifty Shades Of Grey , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.