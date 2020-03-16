Intruder Arrested at Jennifer Lawrence's Los Angeles Home

A woman was arrested after walking into Jennifer Lawrence's house on Sunday night.

LAPD confirms to E! News that they responded to a trespassing call at 9:15 p.m. and arrested a 23-year-old female. Law enforcement sources also tell TMZ that the woman entered the front door but security was able to stop her before she made any contact with the actress.

"They restrained the suspect," a source tells E! News.

The source also shares that Lawrence's husband, Cooke Maroney, was home at the time.

In response to why the girl was at Lawrence's home, the source tells E! News, "The girl didn't want to meet Jen."

Lawrence, who has yet to speak publicly about the intruder, has been keeping a low profile over the last several months as she enjoys newlywed life. In October, the Hunger Games star tied the knot with art gallerist Maroney. The couple wed in Rhode Island on the grounds of the Belcourt Mansion in front of celeb guests Adele, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Joel Madden.