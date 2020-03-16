Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures

Taking to social media to tease its first Home Safari Facebook Live, the Cincinnati Zoo posted a picture of Fiona in her habitat and wrote, "While the Zoo is closed, we can still help your children's hiatus from school be fun & educational! Join us for a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday at 3pm where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home."

Fans of Fiona know that this isn't her first time stepping in front of the camera. Shortly after her birth, the adorable mammal became the star of her own Facebook series The Fiona Show, where her progress was documented as she acclimated to life at the famous zoo with her fellow hippopotamuses.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is just one of the many organizations that have been affected as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. On March 11, it was announced that the NBA season would be suspended after a player had been diagnosed.