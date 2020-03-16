The Killers' Brandon Flowers Sings "Mr. Brightside" While Washing His Hands

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 8:17 AM

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there's a bright side. 

As people around the world work to prevent contracting coronavirus, there's been an ongoing focus on properly washing your hands. The CDC has advised scrubbing up for at least 20 seconds, which can make the ordinary regimen a bit trickier if you're not near a clock. So, they've also suggested a handy trick—humming "Happy Birthday" in full twice to make sure you've hit the 20-second mark. However, some of the world's biggest stars have tasked their own famous tunes with keeping time, including Mariah Careyand Gloria Gaynor

Now, The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers is joining in with the band's classic hit, "Mr. Brightside."

Late Sunday, the band took to Twitter, first to debunk an edited fake video of a neighborhood of people in Italy appearing to sing the song from their balconies during the country's nationwide quarantine. 

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"This isn't real," the account tweeted. 

"But this is," the account added, tweeting out a 33-second clip of Flowers belting out the beloved track while cleaning his hands. 

Needless to say, there's another song to work into the hand washing rotation when "Happy Birthday" gets a little old.

