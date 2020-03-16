This Video of Mindy Kaling "Playing the Piano" Is Hilariously Inspiring

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 7:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Mindy Kaling is a professional pianist! Well...maybe not yet.

On Sunday night, the Office alum took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself "playing" the piano. Before tickling the ivories, Kaling explained to her fans that her love of music inspired her to give the piano a try.

"You know when you love music so much that you feel like, you hear something beautiful on the piano and that you can play it, even though you don't know how to play the piano?" Kaling asked her social media followers. "That's kinda how I feel. So, you know what? I think I'm just gonna try."

That's when Kaling started to "play," closing her eyes as she moved her hands around the keys. The performance even impressed Kaling herself.

"Wow, I guess I can really play the piano," Kaling joked. "Just goes to show you, when there's a will there's a way."

Photos

How the Coronavirus is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

Kaling captioned the post, "When you're overly confident in your piano skills."

As most of the world remains in isolation amid Coronavirus concerns, Kaling has been giving her followers updates on her activities. It was just days ago that the actress gave a sweet shout-out to Taylor Swift after watching her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

"I absolutely loved #MissAmericana, the @taylorswift13 documentary. I loved her music but now I love her (that's weird to say about someone I've never met)," Kaling tweeted. "If you make your own art, if you've ever been underestimated, if you love and worry about your mom, it's a must see!"

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christian Dior show, Jennifer Lawrence

Intruder Arrested at Jennifer Lawrence's Los Angeles Home

Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA

How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Really Doing After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Move

Fiona the Hippo

Fiona the Hippo to Star in Cincinnati Zoo's Home Safari Video Series Amid School Closures

Brandon Flowers

The Killers' Brandon Flowers Sings "Mr. Brightside" While Washing His Hands

Gigi Hadid, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gigi Hadid Talks Fame and Fear in Star-Studded Interview With Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and More

Reese Witherspoon, Beyonce

Reese Witherspoon Declares She and Beyoncé Are "Best Friends"

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky

Why Lady Gaga Did Not Like Being Single

TAGS/ Mindy Kaling , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Instagram , Feel Good
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.