Why Lady Gaga Did Not Like Being Single

Lady Gagajust wanted some stupid love.

On the heels of dropping her new single for her upcoming sixth studio album, "Stupid Love," the world-famous entertainer is in the midst of her own romance with Michael Polansky, which comes a year after ending her engagement to Christian Carino. As she recalled in a radio interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, there was a time in between when she was single—and not so happy about it.

"It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life…I was actually having a lot of trouble with it," the Oscar winner said. "I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad," she explained, noting she was also facing other traumas in her life at the time.

When it came time for making music, though, Gaga took an unexpectedly celebratory route, which she said showed her how strong she was and that she was "strong enough to let go."