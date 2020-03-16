Cheer's La'Darius Marshall and More React to Daytona Cancellation Over Coronavirus Concerns

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 6:47 AM
The Navarro cheerleaders won't be heading to Daytona Beach, Fla. this year.
On Sunday, Varsity Spirit announced the decision to cancel all scheduled events for "at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season." This includes the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship, which was scheduled for April 8 to April 12.
"As you may have seen, the CDC just announced their recommendation to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks," a statement on the company's website read. "With that recommendation, we have made the decision to not proceed as planned with scheduled events for at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season. We are actively exploring all options, including rescheduling events, extending the competition season, and hosting virtual competitions, to continue to provide a competition experience for the thousands of athletes who have worked so hard this year to compete. We are hopeful this situation will improve, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented situation. We will continue to update you with more information as soon as it's available."
After the news broke, several stars of Netflix's Cheer—a documentary series that followed the Navarro squad—took to social media to express their disappointment.
"This isn't goodbye Navarro 2020 it's see you later," La' Darius Marshall wrote on Instagram. "Daytona you will be missed and greatly appreciated. I love [every one] of my teammates and all the love we shared. The end of my cheerleading career has come a bit early. For everyone who supported me all this way I want to say thank you and I love you. I'm heartbroken for my team and coaches. Long live the bright light we all shared together and the countless full-outs we have done to get ready for this competition. I never got to say goodbye to my brothers and sisters but I know we all love each other dearly. To the rest of the world I love you guys and thank you for being our #1 supporters. We love you FIOFMU."
In the comments section of Marshall's post, coach Monica Aldama wrote, "My heart is breaking!!!! I love you forever!!!!"
Shannon Woolsey also shared her frustration.
"As I'm typing this with uncontrollable tears running down my face, I can't help but think about how bad I just want one more performance with Navarro cheer," she wrote via Instagram. "The amount of love I have for this program is indescribable. I never could have imagined the season ending like this. Thanking this program extremely for shaping me into the person I am today, and for being my home away from home. I am so so grateful for every single experience I got to be a part of in the past 3 years. I would never trade any of it for the world. I can't wrap my head around Daytona being cancelled and the season ending way too early, but College cheerleading you did me extremely well & i will miss you more than anything FIOFMU forever and ever. To all the newbies coming to Navarro in the future, treasure the time you have there, you will NEVER get anything like it again."
Netflix
Dillon Brandt did, as well.
"Daytona is officially cancelled....as it breaks my heart to type this out.....it's over," he wrote on Instagram. "This amazing year has come to an end, but no matter what the dreams don't stop here, I'm truly thankful for everything that has come from this...Dawgs are forever."
The Navarro College Cheer Team has won 14 National Championships since 2000. It's also claimed five NCA Grand National Championship since 2012.
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Really Doing After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Move
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?