Jesse Tyler Ferguson Mourns Death of Modern Family Dog

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is mourning the loss of his canine co-star.

On Sunday, news broke that Beatrice the Frenchie, who played Stella on Modern Family, had passed away. According to The Blast, the beloved pup died shortly after the fan-favorite ABC comedy wrapped its final episode on February 21.

Known as Jay Pritchett's (Ed O'Neill) family pet, Stella joined the Modern Family cast back in season 2 when the patriarch reluctantly got a dog and hilariously grew to love her more than his wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara). The role was initially played by another adorable canine until Beatrice took over in season 4.

After learning of Beatrice's passing, Jesse took to social media to express his condolences. "Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice," he shared on Twitter, along with a photograph of him and his husband Justin Mikita with the precious scene-stealer on the Modern Family set. "We love you so much."

Just three weeks ago, Beatrice got a sweet shout-out on the show's Instagram account in honor of National Pet Day. The post read, "Stellaaaaa, we love you! Happy #NationalPetDay."