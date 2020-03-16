James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 4:16 AM

Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actress, who starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, confirmed the news to her fans on social media overnight. Along with a photo of her window, Olga wrote to her followers, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms."

The 40-year-old star went on to tell her fans, "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

This news comes just days after fellow stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks told his Instagram followers last week. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," Hanks continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Hanks also promised that they would keep fans updated, which they have been.

As they remain in isolation, Wilson tweeted, "From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it."

Wilson has also shared a "Quarantunes" playlist, which you can check out HERE.

